Top Asian News At 10:30 A.m. Gmt - Yahoo News

More than two-thirds of them said so in a poll, and both major political parties vowed to make industries pay for greenhouse-gas emissions. The undoing of that perspective will likely be complete after a new Senate is sworn in Monday. It's expected to give Prime Minister Tony Abbott the votes he needs to repeal a 2-year-old tax charged to around 350 of Australia's biggest carbon polluters. Three top political leaders lost their jobs over the issue as support for climate-change measures plummeted. CHENNAI, India (AP) Eleven construction workers were killed Sunday after the boundary wall of a warehouse collapsed in southern India in the country's latest building disaster. The laborers had built lean-tos and shacks near the wall that came down before dawn after heavy rains, said K Veera Raghav Rao, a senior district official. BEIJING (AP) Rescuers on Sunday worked to free 17 miners trapped following a gas explosion at a coal mine in western China, the country's official news agency reported. The blast at the mine 120 kilometers (70 miles) from Urumqi, the capital of the sprawling Xinjiang region, happened on Saturday evening, according to the Xinhua News Agency. It said three other people working inside the mine at the time had been rescued. BEIJING (AP) The latest "Transformers" movie, which features Chinese locations, actors and products, has so far earned almost as much in China as in the United States, driven by a record number of screenings for a foreign movie. "Transformers: Age of Extinction" has made an estimated $149 million in the U.S. and $134 million in China, the world's biggest and second-biggest movie markets, respectively, according to figures from box office tracking website Box Office Mojo. PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) China gave Western journalists a rare look aboard two People's Liberation Army vessels Saturday during the Rim of the Pacific naval exercises in Hawaii, showcasing a hospital ship with complex medical facilities and a destroyer flying U.S. and Chinese flags. China is participating for the first time in the exercises, despite tensions with the United States and other countries including territorial disputes with U.S. allies like Japan and the Philippines. ALUTHGAMA, Sri Lanka (AP) The attackers stormed in close to midnight, tearing through town with gasoline bombs and clubs before carting away piles of cash and jewelry they stole from Muslim families in this tiny corner of Sri Lanka. The onslaught incited by the Bodu Bala Sena, or Buddhist Power Force, a hard-line group that has gained thousands of followers in recent years, killed at least two Muslims and injured dozens more last month in the worst religious violence Sri Lanka has seen in decades. NEW DELHI (AP) Dozens of Indian nurses who had been stranded in Iraqi territory held by Islamic extremists were greeted with hugs and flowers Saturday as they returned home to southern India aboard a special flight. The 46 women had been holed up for more than a week in Tikrit, where fighters of the Islamic State group have taken over. The nurses had been moved to a new area under the extremist group's control, and finally crossed over late Friday into Irbil, in Iraq's largely autonomous Kurdish region. KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) Attackers set fire to hundreds of fuel tanker trucks in a parking lot on the outskirts of the Afghan capital, witnesses said Saturday, prompting angry drivers to block a major highway to demand reimbursement for their losses. Hundreds of other drivers stood by helplessly on Saturday morning, unable to salvage any property as flames and smoke rose from the area and several fire engines rushed to the site. JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) A strong earthquake has hit off the coast of western Indonesia, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude-6.0 quake hit Saturday at a depth of 30 kilometers (19 miles). It was centered 88 kilometers (55 miles) southeast of Sinabang, a town on the east coast of Simeulue Island, which lies off the west coast of Sumatra island. SEOUL, South Korea (AP) The leaders of China and South Korea expressed concern Friday about Japan's recent reinterpretation of its war-renouncing constitution and its re-examination of a past apology for wartime atrocities, a South Korean official said. Japan colonized the Korean Peninsula and occupied parts of China, often brutally, before and during World War II. Many people in China and South Korea still harbor a strong resentment against Japan, and there are concerns in both countries about growing nationalism in Tokyo. TOKYO (AP) For many families of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea decades ago, a renewed investigation by the North is most likely their last chance to see their loved ones. The elderly relatives say they are pinning all their hopes on the effort before time runs out. After decades of waiting, they saw a door open in May when Japan and North Korea agreed on a renewed investigation of at least a dozen people Japan believes were abducted.

