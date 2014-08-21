Dunk History: Baron Davis Unloads On Andrei Kirilenko, Moves Beyond Belief | Ball Don't Lie - Yahoo Sports

Join us as we while away a few late-summer moments recalling some of the most scintillating slams of yesteryear, the most thunderous throwdowns ever to sear themselves into our memories. This isDunk History. Today, Eric Freeman remembers Baron Davis's detonation on Andrei Kirilenko in the 2007 Western Conference semifinals. Some basketball teams gain a reputation as boom-bust outfits, squads that either fail spectacularly or win with impressive vitality. In many ways, the 2006-07 "We Believe" Golden State Warriors were a stereotypical boom-bust team, but this group was special, because their best moments went beyond merely impressive basketball and took on an air of outright invincibility. In their now legendary (in the circles I travel in, at least) first-round dismissal of the 67-win Dallas Mavericks, Don Nelson's team didn't just play with a confidence that belied their underdog status they overwhelmed Dirk Nowitzki and Co., dictating the terms of the series to degrees we usually only associate with title contenders. Whether they just had a particularly favorable matchup or briefly reached a legitimate championship level is up for debate. At their best, these Warriors made onlookersknow they were in control. Those who merely believed were late to the bandwagon. If the Mavs series served as the moment of ecstatic revelation, then the following conference semifinal against the Utah Jazz proved a test of that certainty. Two opening late-game losses in Salt Lake City put Golden State in a hole, although they had played well enough to win both and seemed in decent shape heading back to a presumed gargantuan home-court advantage at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Nevertheless, there was a sense that the Warriors had to show that they were still the team that inspired such passion against Dallas, that band of marauders who could sweep aside any opponent and take wins that hadn't previously appeared to belong to them. Game 3 rewarded those who had remained Warriors zealots. In a game that was essentially over by halftime, the Warriors made 15 3-pointers, forced 23 turnovers, and won 125-105. The crowning highlight was the play that has since eclipsed most other memories of the series Baron Davis's dunk on Andrei Kirilenko. The most vicious acts of posterization carry a fundamental indecency. They endure not just because of great feats of athleticism, but because there is a sense that the dunker has sized up the dunkee and essentially robbed him of his pride and good name. I don't want to claim that Baron's dunk features is especially more indecent than all others the Dunk History series has and will feature plenty of contenders but it must rank fairly high on the list. For one thing, it came at a point in the game when the Warriors' best players arguably shouldn't even have been on the floor. (Golden State's lead hadn't dipped below 15 points for more than 25 minutes of game time.) On another level, the physicality of the dunk itself involved Davis brushing aside Kirilenko, provoking a metaphor and making it literal simultaneously. A lot of players drop defenders to the floor with dunks, but Davis actually pushed Kirilenko in the face I've heard plenty of claims that it should have been an offensive foul as a (possibly unintentional) dismissal. Then, to top it all off, Davis raised his shirt to show he was wearing a girdle, or at least something that looked like one, which gave the whole play a vaguely self-deprecating but really quite arrogant comic showmanship. View photo

